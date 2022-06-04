Barcelona send warning to Martin Braithwaite about his future - report

Barcelona have reportedly sent out a warning to striker Martin Braithwaite about his future after the Dane insisted he’s not thinking about leaving the club.

Braithwaite is one of four players that Xavi has already told are surplus to requirements but the striker still seems to think he will get minutes at the club next season.

The Denmark international has spoken out about his future on international duty and has said he wants to see out his contract and isn’t even thinking about a loan move.

Diario Sport are now reporting that those words have not gone down at all well at the Camp Nou. The club have apparently “told his camp they will take severe measures if he maintains the same attitude in the coming weeks.”

The club are adamant that his time at Barca is over and have received interest from La Liga sides Celta Vigo and Valencia as well as Premier League clubs.

It’s not entirely clear from the report what Barcelona are planning to do but the Catalans are particularly annoyed with Braithwaite because “he was signed as an emergency to cover an injured player and he joined with it clear that he could leave again if the Catalan club no longer counted on him.”

Braithwaite made just five appearances for Barcelona last season. Injury did see him sidelined for a long spell but since he has returned he has only managed 11 minutes under Xavi.