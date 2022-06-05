Barcelona set to make final decision on Dani Alves - report

Barcelona will reportedly made a decision on Dani Alves’s future at the club in the “next few days” with all signs pointing to the Brazilian staying on.

Alves arrived back at the club for a second stint in January and played a role in the team’s rise up the table and eventual second-placed finish.

Mateu Alemany and Xavi are set to meet next week to talk about Alves and will discuss whether to offer a six-month contract extension, according to Diario AS.

It does seem likely that Alves will stay on although the report quotes a club source as saying, “it has not yet been decided for sure that he will continue.”

Alves did feature heavily in the promotional footage for the club’s new kit, which is perhaps a hint he is staying, and has long made it clear he wants to continue for as long as possible.

Yet there are likely to be a few doubts given the Brazilian turned 39 in May and wants to play regularly in order to make it into the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Barca also still have Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto in the squad, and speculation continues that the club want to bring in Cesar Azpilicueta in time for next season.