Mohamed Salah “has been promised” Barcelona move next summer - report

Liverpool superstar forward “has been promised” he will join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 which has stalled his contract negotiations with the English club, according to a report from the Mirror.

Shortly after the loss in the Champions League Final last weekend, Salah made it clear to the press that he will fulfill the final year of his contract and return to Liverpool fir the 2022-23 season, but left his future after that completely up in the air and is yet to sign a new deal despite receiving a lucrative offer from the Reds a few months ago.

The report claims Salah has received a guarantee of sorts that he will join Barça next year, although it isn’t clear whether that guarantee has come directly from the Catalan club or not. Regardless of where that promise comes from, Barça’s clear interest has made Salah’s mind clear about not signing a new deal which now puts the ball on Liverpool’s court.

Will the Reds allow their best player to leave for free in 12 months without getting any compensation, or will they accept an offer at a lower price from Barça or other interested clubs this summer to make at least some money? If their interest is real Barça wouldn’t mind waiting a year for one of the world’s top players, but what if they can get him for cheap in the next few months in addition to Robert Lewandowski?

Things might get really interesting really soon.