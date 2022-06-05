Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele closing in on a move to Chelsea?

Ousmane Dembele’s future keeps on making headlines with the latest reports claiming Chelsea are the new favorites to land the Barcelona forward.

Paris Saint-Germain appear to have dropped out of the race to sign the 25-year-old, leaving the way clear for the Premier League side, according to Diario Sport.

Dembele has a “big offer on the table” from the Blues who are willing to offer a four-year deal “with a big signing on fee and bonus for the player and his agents.”

Barcelona have not made a new offer for the Frenchman and his “renewal seems almost impossible at the moment,” according to Marca.

The “economic distance” between the two sides appears to be too great and problems in communication between Barca and Dembele’s agent hasn’t helped matters.

There’s similar talk in the UK where talkSPORT are also claiming Chelsea are favorites to land Dembele in a move that would see the Frenchman reunited with Thomas Tuchel.

The two worked together previously at Borussia Dortmund and Dembele is being tipped to become the first Chelsea signing under new owner Todd Boehly.