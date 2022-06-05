Marseille linked with loan move for Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic could be heading off on loan again in the summer transfer window as speculation over the midfielder’s future continues.

French side Marseille are being linked with a temporary deal for the 32-year-old who has spent the 2021-22 campaign in Turkey with Besiktas.

Diario Sport reckon the Ligue 1 side have been in touch with Barcelona to talk about Pjanic and are willing to include a purchase option in any potential transfer.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria is also said to have a “good relationship” with Barça’s Mateu Alemany which may help a deal to go through.

Serie A side Napoli have also been linked with a move for Pjanic who may prefer a move back to Italy where he spent almost a decade with Roma and Juventus.

Pjanic has spoken about his future and said he wants to see out his contract at the Camp Nou that still has another two years left to run.

However, it’s difficult to see him getting many minutes if he does stay at Barca due to the competition for places in the midfield.