Gavi contract saga could finally be coming to an end

The contract saga involving Gavi and Barcelona could finally be coming to an end with news that the teenager’s agent has now received the club’s latest offer.

President Joan Laporta had a bit of a pop at Ivan de la Pena recently for apparently delaying the agreement, something the midfielder’s representative subsequently denied by saying he was still waiting to receive the offer.

Fabrizio Romano says Gavi’s agent has now received the proposal and talks will resume over a five-year deal win a €1 billion release clause.

Gavi’s priority is to continue at Barça - while club are offering a five year deal with €1B release clause. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

Premier League giants Liverpool had been reportedly keeping tabs on Gavi’s situation, with a view to springing his current €50m release clause, but have now given up hope of landing the talented teen.

The Reds consider it “case closed” as far as Gavi is concerned because they know he only wants to stay at Barca, as reported by Diario Sport. Jurgen Klopp’s side will apparently now target Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips instead.