Lewandowski doesn’t want do to pre-season with Bayern - report

Robert Lewandowski remains determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer and has reportedly already told the Bundesliga champions he won’t do pre-season with the team.

The Poland international is continuing to put pressure on the Bavarian giants in a bid to try and force an exit even though Bayern really don’t want to sell, according to Sport1.

Lewandowski and his agent Pini Zahavi are hoping a deal can be reached this month which would allow the striker to join Barcelona for their pre-season friendlies in the United States.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Lewandowski is only interested in a move to Barcelona but knows it won’t be easy to secure the move.

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, no way for other clubs as of today. He knows it's still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern - but he's only waiting for FCB.



Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Bayern president Herbert Hainer has told Bild that the club is still planning to keep hold of Lewandowski even though the striker has made it clear he feels his time at the Allianz Arena is up and he does not want to play for the Bavarian giants again.

“We have always said that Robert Lewandowski has a contract with FC Bayern until June 30, 2023. And a contract is a contract! Where are we going if a player can end a contract early while we as a club would have to pay him in full up to the last day of the term? That’s an inequality, it can’t be like that,” he said. “I’m a bit surprised that Robert chose to go public, I wouldn’t have done it if I were him. He has been with FC Bayern for a long time, has won many titles with us: the Champions League, eight times German champion, he has twice become world footballer as a Bayern player. I think he knows very well what he has at Bayern, namely a club that treats its players very well, that does everything to enable them to perform at their best.”

Hainer went on to say he was “firmly convinced” that Lewandowski would be a Bayern player next season and see out the last year of his contract.

Lewandowski has emerged as Barca’s top target this summer even though La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the club aren’t in a position right now to sign the striker.

President Joan Laporta was quick to respond by telling Laporta to stop talking about his club as “he’s quite clearly harming Barca’s interests.”