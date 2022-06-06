Xavi will sanction Frenkie de Jong sale on one condition - report

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with Manchester United still keen on signing the midfielder even though he has made it clear he does not want to leave the Camp Nou.

Xavi doesn’t want the midfielder to leave either but would be willing to let him go if it means the club can sign either Robert Lewandowski or Bernardo Silva, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The coach has said publicly he considers De Jong to be fundamental but MD say he also “wants to strengthen the team” and knows the midfielder’s sale will “free up wages and get money on the market.”

The Barca boss considers the arrival of Lewandowski as key because he feels the team’s biggest problem is a lack of goals following the departures of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Antoine Griezmann.

Xavi did bring in Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January but it seems the coach still wants a guaranteed top-class goalscorer in time for the 2022-23 season.

Bernardo is also an option if Frenkie leaves as Xavi thinks he’s the best midfield replacement for the Netherlands international because of his “technique and style.”

The Man City midfielder finished last season with 13 goals (equalling his best-ever goal tally) and 8 assists in 50 games for Pep Guardiola’s side. Bernardo has been linked with Barca before but is contracted to the Citizens until 2025.