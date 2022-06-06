Angel Di Maria to Barcelona rumors ramp up, winger has said ‘yes’ to move

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Angel Di Maria is interested in a Barcelona move and the rumors are heating up. In fact, according to initial reports, he’s so interested he’s holding off on making any other moves till he hears back from the club.

As with many of Barcelona’s summer moves, much of it relies on Ousmane Dembele. The Catalans seem to be awaiting the final nail in the coffin in him publicly saying he’s leaving before making contingency plans at the winger level.

This leaves Di Maria in a position wherein he doesn’t want to sign on the dotted line with Juventus before knowing if Barcelona are interested or not, particularly as he’d prefer to return to Spain.

Elsewhere, it’s being reported that Di Maria has already said “yes” to a move to Barcelona and “both sides have talked [about a move] and want to do it.” Di Maria could arrive on a free transfer and sign a one-year deal.

All I know is, that being Di Maria’s age and getting to potentially choose between Barcelona and Juventus isn’t such a bad place to be. The fun teams that man has gotten to be a part of, what stories he could tell.

Anyways, what do you all think? Should we bring the old man aboard?