Pep Guardiola says it will be ‘very difficult’ for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva

In recent days the Frenkie de Jong to Manchester City rumors have stayed afloat despite them not making much sense. In particular, Mundo reported that City have been staying very attentive to the status of De Jong as Barca plan out their summer.

That led to rumors that Barca may be open to a deal happening if they could get Bernardo Silva back in exchange. City overlord and Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola spoke about the rumors involving a Silva move to the Camp Nou and said it would be a bit difficult for this exchange to take place.

“It would be very difficult for them.” Guardiola | Source

Pep is a simple man, and he’s correct. Not sure why from a City perspective they would want this to happen, Bernardo seems to fit what they do really well.