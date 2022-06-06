Barcelona has received no offers for Frenkie de Jong, but are willing to listen - report

FC Barcelona has reportedly not received any offers yet for Frenkie de Jong, but that doesn’t mean a transfer is ruled out. On the contrary, the Catalans are willing to listen to offers for their starting midfielder. However, any interested party - Manchester United are the one that is most often mentioned - will need to make a big offer to prize him from Barcelona.

While there have been whispers about the possible offers United could make, no club official has approached Barcelona with a concrete proposal. In fact, it seems there hasn’t been much of any contact between the two clubs.

United recently appointed Erik ten Hag as manager. He was De Jong’s coach at AFC Ajax when the midfielder first broke out as a star. A reunion has been rumored, but so far, there hasn’t been any real movement.

Barcelona do want De Jong, and it’s said Xavi considers him an important piece of the puzzle. However, if United were to make a big offer, the blaugrana will reportedly consider it.

This could be one of the big transfer sagas of the summer.