Lewandowski determined to leave Bayern, is only thinking about Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski continues to pile pressure on Bayern Munich in a bid to force an exit from the Bundesliga champions this summer.

The Poland international has already admitted he feels his time at the club is over, is not willing to sign a contract extension and wants to join Barcelona.

Bayern continue to insist the striker should see out his contract, which expires in 2023, but Lewandowski really is not having any of it.

The striker was asked about the rumors about a move to Barcelona and said he “wasn’t considering” any other offers before taking aim at Bayern once again.

“I [want to] walk away because I want more emotions in my life. At Bayern, there was not enough desire to listen to me and my needs. Something in me suddenly vanished. And we cannot overcome it. Even if you want to be professional. It’s simply too much,” he said. “I think we’re not going in the same direction. I leave friends that I’ve known for eight years. Friends that I’ve seen every day, that I’ve spent time with. These are real friendships. “If you’re in the club for so many years, if you have always been ready, available, despite injuries and pain, you should find the best solution for both sides. We should not look for a one-man decision. It doesn’t make sense, not after such time. After a journey with so many trophies and readiness or support, my loyalty and respect should be more important than strictly business. “I’ve always been ready, I’ve spent eight beautiful years here, met wonderful people and I want these things to stay in my memories.” Source | Onet Sport

Bayern’s stance so far has been that they won’t let Lewandowski leave before his contract expires in 2023.

However, the Bavarians continue to be linked with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and if the forward were to arrive it could open the door to a Lewandowski exit.