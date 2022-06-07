Pep Guardiola comments on Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona rumors

Barcelona legend and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke to the press at a golf event in Spain and was asked about the non-stopping rumors of his former player at Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski possibly joining Barça this summer.

Lewandowski has made it publicly clear in multiple occasions that he wants to leave the German club and several reports say he has already agreed personal terms with the Blaugrana, but Bayern remain firm in their stance that they will keep the Polish striker is part of the plans for next season, which is the final year of his contract.

It is certainly a complicated deal and a transfer story that won’t end for quite a while, but many are already wondering about the potential fit of Lewandowski in a Barça shirt with Xavi Hernández as his coach. Pep was asked about whether or not Lewandowski would be at his best in Barça’s system, and Guardiola has no doubt that it would be a big success.

“Would he be a good fit? We are talking about Lewandowski, he would adapt perfectly well anywhere”.

But Guardiola made sure to add the very obvious caveat that this is a very difficult operation for Barça to pull off, perhaps trying to temper his own expectations as a lifelong Barça fan.

“I don’t know if Barcelona can sign him because of their financial situation or if Bayern [Munich] will let him leave.” Source: Marca

Lewandowski to Barça will continue to be a story for at least a couple of months, but if he does eventually come to Camp Nou the move already has the blessing of the world’s best coach.