Sergi Roberto set to finally extend Barcelona contract - reports

Sergi Roberto is expected to finally sign his new one-year Barcelona contract extension on Friday at the Camp Nou.

The 30-year-old had been tipped to put pen to paper before Barcelona flew out to Australia for their post-season friendly against the A-League All Stars but the signing was delayed.

However, according to multiple reports Roberto will make his new contract official at the end of the week

Diario Sport are reporting that Roberto has taken a 60% pay cut to continue at Barca and that Xavi wants him for his “versatility” and “understanding of the Barca game.”

Roberto will follow Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ronald Araujo in signing a new contract at the club next season with Gavi, hopefully, next in line for a renewal.

Barcelona still have two more players (excluding loanees Adama Traore and Luuk de Jong) out of contract at the end of the month in Dani Alves and Ousmane Dembele.

It’s been reported that Alves could be handed a six-month contract extension, while it seems Dembele will leave on a free transfer at the end of the month.