Barcelona rule out move for Carlos Soler - report

Carlos Soler is one of many players to have been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but the Catalan giants appear to have given up thoughts of landing the Valencia star.

The midfielder’s future has been making headlines for weeks now. Los Che were forced to angrily deny a report last month that Soler had agreed a transfer to Barcelona.

There were also suggestions that Barca had been offered both Soler and Jose Luis Gaya when president Joan Laporta met his counterpart Anil Murthy for a chat.

Murthy has since been sacked, not least because he was overheard saying Soler wanted to leave in leaked audio footage and also threatened to ruin the player’s reputation.

Soler is still expected to depart Mestalla this summer but a move to Barcelona “is completely ruled out right now,” according to Goal.

Indeed it seems Soler’s most likely destination currently is Atletico Madrid. Coach Diego Simeone likes the 25-year-old who would welcome a move to the Rojblancos.