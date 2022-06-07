Ángel Di María “further and further away” from Juventus as Barcelona enter race - report

After weeks of negotiations without reaching a deal, Argentina international and former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ángel Di María is starting to change his mind about a free transfer to Juventus this summer as Barcelona have entered the race for the 34-year-old, according to a report from Relevo’s Matteo Moretto.

Di María, cada vez más lejos de la Juventus.



Llevan semanas negociando y no hay acuerdo entre las partes.



Está más decidido a declinar la propuesta italiana y prefiere jugar en España.



En esta elección influye la entrada del Barça en la negociación.



Several reports over the last few days claim that Barça have been in contact with the player’s representatives to express their interest, which according to this report has influenced Di María’s decision to decline Juventus’ offer and instead focus on a move to Spanish football instead of Italy.

And the transfer guru himself, Fabrizio Romano, says Xavi Hernández has already been in contact with Di María to let the player know of his interest personally.

Ángel Di María has no agreement with Juventus, as things stand. He wants a one-year deal, Xavi already called him to discuss terms for potential Barcelona proposal.

Di María will make his final decision soon.



Barça are set to lose Ousmane Dembélé who is yet to agree a new deal and is reportedly on his way to Chelsea, and although the Catalans are concentrating on Leeds United and Brazil international Raphinha and have a meeting with the Premier League club scheduled for this week, Di María presents as a quality, cheap option on free transfer if the Blaugrana can’t reach an affordable deal for Raphinha.

Despite his age Di María remains one of the highest-level wingers in Europe, and he brings non-stop intensity and great quality to a very important position in Xavi Hernández’s system. It seems clear that Raphinha is Barça’s number one target, but they are prepared to change course and have come up with a pretty good Plan B.