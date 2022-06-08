Lewandowski: I am sure we will find an agreement

Robert Lewandowski is giving interviews almost as regularly as he scores goals at the moment as he tries to engineer an exit from Bayern Munich.

The Poland international has made it crystal clear he does not want to play for the Bavarian giants again and wants to move to the Camp Nou to join Barcelona.

Lewandowski has now been talking to Bild and has made his affection for his former club clear while still insisting he wants out.

“I think it is better for Bayern to invest the money they can get for me than to keep me until the end of my contract,” he said. “I don’t want to force anything. I want to find the best solution for both sides. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, a dream club for many players. “I want this to end, we are not enemies. I am sure we will find an agreement together.”

Lewandowski also insisted he was not being selfish by wanting to move and added he hoped supporters could understand his motives.

“No, it’s not [selfish],” he said. “I know what I had at Bayern and I appreciate it very much. I also know that I have been doing my best not to disappoint the club and the fans for the last eight years. “I have always tried to give my best, to meet the expectations of the team and the fans. I appreciate the fans. “If I wasn’t honest about my situation, I would feel I wasn’t being fair to the fans. I know there are a lot of emotions today, but I hope the fans will understand me at some point.” Source | Marca

Lewandowski is certainly doing his bit when it comes to trying to secure a move to Barcelona. He’ll now be hoping the Catalans can find a way to finance a deal and make Bayern an acceptable offer.