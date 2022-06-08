Kalidou Koulibaly admits he’s unsure about his future amid Barcelona rumors

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly admits he’s not sure where he will be playing his football next season amid continued speculation about his future.

The 30-year-old is heading into the final year of his contract with the Serie A side and has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Koulibaly is currently on international duty with Senegal and wasn’t giving much away when asked about his next move.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m not going to lie to you. At the moment I don’t know anything,” he said. “ I’m focused on the national team, I haven’t talked to anyone. For now I’ll spend three days in Senegal and when I return to Europe we’ll see.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

There’s been talk Koulibaly could be set to leave Napoli and is keen on a move to Barcelona, although it’s not clear if the Catalans can meet his asking price which is thought to be around €30-€40 million.