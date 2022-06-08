Marcos Alonso admits ‘desire’ to return to Spain

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been talking about his future amid speculation he could move to Barcelona this summer.

The Catalans are thought to be keen to bring in a left-back to provide competition for Jordi Alba and Alonso’s name has been mentioned regularly as a possible option.

Alonso says he would like to return to Spain at some point in the future but admits he is happy at Stamford Bridge right now.

“On paper I have one more year of contract and that is what there is today I’ve already said other times that I would like to [return to Spain] but it doesn’t depend entirely on me. There are two games left here and then it’s time to rest,” he said. “I’ve played 50 games, we’ve been world champions, we’ve had bad luck in the cup finals. I can’t complain about anything at Chelsea but the desire to play in Spain is there. It doesn’t depend entirely on me and I’m happy.” Source | Onda Cero

It has previously been reported that Alonso has even agreed personal terms with Barcelona over a move but the Catalans need to agree a fee with Chelsea and don’t want to spend much on the 31-year-old.