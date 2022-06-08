Barcelona eyeing Dodo: The new Dani Alves - report

The new Dani Alves has a name, and that name is Dodo. Truthfully, his name is Domilson Cordeiro dos Santos of Shakhtar Donetsk. The full-back has been gaining traction in the transfer hubbub and could be an option for Barcelona’s full-back needs.

The Brazilian is under contract till 2025, making things more complicated. However, Dodo reportedly doesn’t wish to continue at Shakhtar. There are rumors that Bayern and Real Madrid are also interested in him while Fiorentina and Tottenham are perhaps a bit ahead in the game.

His stock may rise even higher if he doesn’t move this summer. With the World Cup around the corner, the price could go higher if he starts to appear with the full team after the tournament.