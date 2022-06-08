Ferran Torres opens up on his ‘various’ Real Madrid offers

Ferran Torres had an interesting first half of a season at Barcelona. The Spaniard had plenty of really good moments that just left something to be desired in front of goal. There’s no doubting the potential, we just need to see some capitalization on those chances.

Apparently, according to Torres himself, one Real Madrid were interested in some of that potential as well. In an interview this week, Torres said that there were various offers from Madrid earlier in his career.

“When I was young I had various offers from Real Madrid,” he explained. “I thought it was not the moment for different reasons. It was at the World Cup, I came up to the Valencia first team and I thought I would have more minutes with Valencia. I think it went well.” Torres | Source

Torres of course ended up at Manchester City before making his way to Barcelona on a five-year deal for a fee of €55 million.