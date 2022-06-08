OFFICIAL: Barcelona sell Ferran Jutgla to Club Brugge

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Ferran Jutgla has moved to Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee of €5 million.

The deal has been rumored for a little while and has now been made official. Barcelona confirmed the details in a statement on the club’s website.

“FC Barcelona and Club Bruges have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ferran Jutglà for 5 million euros. The club reserves 10% of the capital gain of a future sale of the player by the Belgian club. “The club publicly expresses its gratitude to Ferran Jutglà for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him good luck and success in the future.” Source | FC Barcelona

Jutgla leaves after just one season at Barcelona B but he certainly made his mark at the club, finishing the campaign as the league’s top scorer on 19.

The attacker also scored twice for the first team, against Elche and Linares, but moves on to a new challenge with Club Brugge.

Thank you and good luck to Ferran Jutgla.