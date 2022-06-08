Manchester United make ‘first offer’ for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong - report

Manchester United have reportedly made their first offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and are willing to pay €60 million plus €20m in variables for the Dutchman.

The update comes from Marca who reckon the offer is close to what Barcelona want and that the Catalan giants are “seriously studying the proposal.”

Coach Erik ten Hag is said to have already spoken to De Jong to discuss the possibility of a move to Old Trafford and to try to convince the midfielder to make the switch.

The Man Utd boss has told De Jong that “the whole game will revolve around him” at United and he will be the “conductor of the new project at Old Trafford.”

It remains to be seen if Barcelona are willing to accept United’s offer and, more importantly, if De Jong has any interest in joining the Premier League side.

The Netherlands international has already said he wants to stay at Barcelona, and it’s been reported that if he does go he wants to move to a Champions League club.

Marca reckon that De Jong “is becoming increasingly clear that his future is far from the Camp Nou” despite his recent comments saying Barca are his “dream club.”