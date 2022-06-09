‘We need €500 million to save Barcelona,’ says Eduard Romeu

Barcelona’s economic vice-president Eduard Romeu has been talking about the club’s ongoing financial problems and has shed some light how things are looking right now at the Camp Nou.

Romeu made it crystal clear the Catalan giants are still in a very difficult position when asked to define the current economic situation at Barca.

“It is still critical, but the advantage compared to a year ago is that we know where we are and we have the problem detected. We know what the drama is,” he said. “The number that does the most damage is that of the patrimonial imbalance. Negative funds of 500 million euros. Some 150 million losses could be added to this if we did nothing. I already said it, if someone wants to make me a man, give me 500 million. It is what we need to save Barça.”

Barcelona have called an extraordinary assembly for June 16 when members will vote to authorise the sale of Barça Licensing & Merchandising and future television rights. It’s been reported that if the sales are authorized it could bring in a cash injection of around €700 million.

President Joan Laporta has spoken recently about the need to activate the two “financial levers” to help alleviate some of the financial mess and Romeu also spoke about the potential deals.

“The one at Barça Studios is enabled, we have offers, but we don’t like them. We must use the others, which are BLM and television rights. It is necessary to put the different interested parties in competition in these two levers,” he explained. “For BLM we have an offer of 275 million euros. It’s a good offer if we take into account that everything Barça Corporate had been valued at 200 million euros, but for us it’s not enough. To get more money we need time, which is the great sword of Damocles that we have. Time and patience.” Source | Diario Sport

It’s believed it’s fairly essential to vote through the two measures next week to help fix the ongoing issues. The sales would also allow Barca to increase their spending cap (which is currently set at -€144m) and invest in the first-team squad.