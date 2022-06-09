Mendes confirms Nico Gonzalez plans after Barcelona meeting

Barcelona and Jorge Mendes met for what we can only assume was a lengthy steak and whiskey laden dinner this week. The meeting consisted of Mendes, sporting director Mateu Alemany. and technical secretary Jordi Cruyff.

The topics were likely a plethora of items, but one of the most important and timely topics was Nico Gonzalez. The 20-year-old Barca man was rumored to perhaps be on his way to another club this summer given the uncertainty in regards to his part in Xavi’s plans next season.

After the lengthy dinner, Mendes confirmed to the press that Barca aren’t interested in selling Nico this summer.

“Nico Gonzalez they don’t want to sell, even if there are offers for him, he will stay. But we spoke about various players and everything went well.” Mendes | Source

Nico still faces a fight for minutes though, particularly with Barca set to add Franck Kessie and potentially also Pablo Torre to the first-team squad for 2022-23.