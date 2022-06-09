 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Barcelona have ‘held talks’ with Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro - report

Could he follow in Pedri’s footsteps?

By Gill Clark
/ new
UD Las Palmas v Burgos CF - LaLiga SmartBank Photo by Gabriel Jimenez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Las Palmas to discuss the possibility of bringing 18-year-old midfield starlet Alberto Moleiro to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have already lured Pedri away from the Canary Islanders and could now swoop to snatch another talented youngster from the club.

ESPN are reporting Barca have asked how much it would cost to sign the teen and are thinking about doing a deal this summer “but leaving Moleiro on loan at his current club until 2023.”

The report reckons it’s a similar kind of deal that Barca struck with Las Palmas when they brought in Pedri. The club initially reached an agreement in 2019 but Pedri didn’t move until 2020 and became an instant hit at the Camp Nou.

Moleiro only turned 18 in September but is a regular in the team, playing 37 times for Las Palmas and scoring three goals. He’s already being described as ‘the next Pedri’ but has a different profile.

It’s not clear yet if Barcelona will be able to seal a deal but even if they do it seems like we won’t see Alberto Moleiro for another season. The youngster will remain at Las Palmas, who are currently managed by former Barcelona B coach García Pimienta, for the 2022-23 campaign.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...