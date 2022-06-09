Barcelona have ‘held talks’ with Las Palmas starlet Alberto Moleiro - report

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Las Palmas to discuss the possibility of bringing 18-year-old midfield starlet Alberto Moleiro to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have already lured Pedri away from the Canary Islanders and could now swoop to snatch another talented youngster from the club.

ESPN are reporting Barca have asked how much it would cost to sign the teen and are thinking about doing a deal this summer “but leaving Moleiro on loan at his current club until 2023.”

The report reckons it’s a similar kind of deal that Barca struck with Las Palmas when they brought in Pedri. The club initially reached an agreement in 2019 but Pedri didn’t move until 2020 and became an instant hit at the Camp Nou.

Moleiro only turned 18 in September but is a regular in the team, playing 37 times for Las Palmas and scoring three goals. He’s already being described as ‘the next Pedri’ but has a different profile.

Alberto Moleiro is not like Pedri. It's a completely different profile, he's more of a typical winger. Unpredictable, great close control, changes of pace, excellent acceleration in the first meters, balance, agility. Much more dynamic, explosive and highly creative. Top talent. pic.twitter.com/3lYvwk9eHg — Piotr Guziński (@Nyctophile1_) June 9, 2022

Direct style, great flair, very strong in 1 vs. 1 situations. I really enjoyed him in the second part of the season. Additionally, Moleiro has many quailities to play as an attacking midfielder if needed. — Piotr Guziński (@Nyctophile1_) June 9, 2022

It’s not clear yet if Barcelona will be able to seal a deal but even if they do it seems like we won’t see Alberto Moleiro for another season. The youngster will remain at Las Palmas, who are currently managed by former Barcelona B coach García Pimienta, for the 2022-23 campaign.