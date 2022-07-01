Rennes open Umtiti talks with Barcelona - report

Ligue 1 side Rennes have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona regarding a possible summer move for center-back Samuel Umtiti.

The latest update on Umtiti comes from L’Equipe and a report the French side have “initiated” discussions about a transfer.

Rennes want to bring in a replacement for Nayef Aguerd, who has moved to West Ham, and Umtiti might just fit the bill.

The report also notes Umtiti knows Rennes boss Bruno Genesio and sporting director Florian Maurice pretty well which may help.

Maurice has spoken about the club’s transfer targets recently and admitted “it’s not easy” to find a suitable replacement for Aguerd

Fenerbahçe defender Kim Min-jae and Sassuolo’s Kaan Ayhan have already been mentioned as possible options for Rennes this season.

Meanwhile, Umtiti has been told to look for a new club by Xavi as he’s not in his plans for next season.

The defender is one of several players who have reportedly been given permission to skip pre-season training which is due to start on Monday.