Adama Traore returns to Wolves after Barcelona loan ends

Adama Traore has returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderes after his loan deal with Barcelona expired on June 30.

The winger came back to the club for a second spell in the January transfer window on a short-term loan that included a purchase option.

However, Barcelona have opted not to sign Adama permanently which means he’s back in the Premier League.

Adama came to Barcelona during a tricky time and made it clear it was a dream for him to be back at the club where he began his career.

“I have been away for seven years, I will do all I can to make the Barça fans happy with me. I am happy to be back home and I hope to demonstrate my talents on Sunday,” he said during his presentation. “I am really happy, excited and ready to help the in every way. Going back to Camp Nou will be very special; I am coming back home.”

It showed too as he made a bright start to life back at the Camp Nou, notching four assists in his first five games back for Xavi’s side. However, that was about as good as it got for the forward who didn’t pick up any more assists and struggled for game time as the season progressed.

Adama could be on the move again this summer as he only has a year left on his contract at Molineux and has previously rejected renewal offers.