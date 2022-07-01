Barcelona defender Lenglet closing in on Tottenham loan - report

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly closing in on a loan move to Tottenham and could complete his switch early next week.
Catalunya Radio are reporting he’s been given permission to travel to London and complete a temporary move to the Premier League side.
The two clubs have already agreed a loan deal, with a purchase option, and the deal could be announced on Tuesday, according to Diario Sport.
Tottenham are set to pay Lenglet’s wages, which will be a big boost to Barcelona and their efforts to trim the wage bill, although there’s a hint the Frenchman may also take a pay cut.
Lenglet is said to have been convinced by Spurs after chatting with Antonio Conte who has told the center-back he will be a key player for the club next season.
Tottenham are making waves in the transfer window this summer. The north Londoners announced the signing of Richarlison in a £60 million deal on Friday.
The Brazilian is the club’s fourth signing of the summer and joins Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster in making the move to Spurs.
Loading comments...