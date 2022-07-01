Barcelona defender Lenglet closing in on Tottenham loan - report

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly closing in on a loan move to Tottenham and could complete his switch early next week.

Catalunya Radio are reporting he’s been given permission to travel to London and complete a temporary move to the Premier League side.

The two clubs have already agreed a loan deal, with a purchase option, and the deal could be announced on Tuesday, according to Diario Sport.

Tottenham are set to pay Lenglet’s wages, which will be a big boost to Barcelona and their efforts to trim the wage bill, although there’s a hint the Frenchman may also take a pay cut.

Lenglet is said to have been convinced by Spurs after chatting with Antonio Conte who has told the center-back he will be a key player for the club next season.

Tottenham are making waves in the transfer window this summer. The north Londoners announced the signing of Richarlison in a £60 million deal on Friday.

The Brazilian is the club’s fourth signing of the summer and joins Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster in making the move to Spurs.