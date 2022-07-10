Napoli offer Koulibaly update amid Barcelona rumors

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has offered an update on Kalidou Koulibaly situation amid speculation he’s wanted at Barcelona.

The Catalans are thought to be keen to bring in a top defender this season with Jules Kounde and Koulibaly at the top of the list.

Koulibaly, who is into the final year of his Napoli contract, is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona but the Serie A side really don’t want him to leave.

“Koulibaly is key player for us. There’s no bid from any club. We’ve offered him new deal for €6m net salary per season plus future role as part of the board,” he said. “It’s a huge proposal, €60m gross for Napoli - Koulibaly deserves it all.”

Giuntoli also went on declare Koulibaly “untouchable” and then added that Koulibaly is now thinking the club’s offer over.

“We didn’t need to tell Koulibaly that we’re not selling him to Juventus - because we consider Koulibaly untouchable and non-transferrable,” he said. “Koulibaly told us he wants to think about our new deal proposal and explore the options for his future.”

Napoli obviously want to keep Koulibaly but will have a tough decision to make if the defender does not agree to a renewal, as he will be able to leave as a free agent in 2023 if he doesn’t extend.