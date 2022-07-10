Chelsea want £7m from Barcelona for Cesar Azpilicueta - report

Barcelona will reportedly have to shell out £7 million if they are to land Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea this summer.

The defender has already agreed a two-year deal with the Catalan giants and will be handed a “substantial” pay rise at the Camp Nou, according to the Evening Standard.

Azpilicueta will earn £11 million a season before tax if he decides to end his long career at Stamford Bridge and move to Barcelona.

However, the Catalans will also have to pay Chelsea £7m to bring the Spain international in, although the report adds “there is a belief that further negotiations will see the asking price lowered.”

Manager Thomas Tuchel doesn’t really want to seeAzpilicueta leave as he’s already waved goodbye to Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

It’s thought that Azpilicueta is one of Xavi’s priorities as he tries to strengthen his defense ahead of the new campaign.

Azpilicueta has been named in Chelsea’s squad for the team’s forthcoming pre-season tour to the United States.