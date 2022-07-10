Frenkie de Jong set for crunch meeting with Barcelona - report

Frenkie de Jong is due back at Barcelona on Monday to begin pre-season with the club after his summer break, during which time there has been intense speculation he will leave the club this summer.

The midfielder is wanted by Manchester United and there have been rumors the two clubs have even agreed a fee. Frenkie said before he left, once again, that he doesn’t want to leave, while Joan Laporta has claimed Barca have no intention of selling.

The latest De Jong update comes from Marca who reckon that De Jong will have an “imminent” meeting with the club now he’s back in Barcelona.

De Jong and his agent Ali Dursun basically want to know where they stand and are not at all happy with what’s been going on. Indeed the report claims there is “great anger” in the De Jong camp about the speculation over his future.

Barcelona will tell De Jong he needs to take a “significant salary reduction” because the club is busy restructing their salary scale and simply “cannot afford contracts” like the one handed to the midfielder.

If De Jong does not agree to the pay cut then Barcelona will try and sell. Of course that is likely to be problematic given De Jong has made it clear time and time again that he is happy at the Camp Nou and does not want to move.

All of which means we look set for yet another chaotic week in the Barcelona world.