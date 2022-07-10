WATCH: Ousmane Dembele arrives back in Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has arrived back in Barcelona amid growing rumors he’s about to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants.

The Frenchman was spotted at Barcelona airport on Sunday night where he was reportedly met by members of the club’s security team.

Dembele is currently a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June.

Dembélé muy protegido por la seguridad del Barça aterriza en Barcelona



✍ A un paso de firmar su continuidad



PROGRAMÓN @tjcope 23:30h#fcblive pic.twitter.com/9WXUM6NyRg — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) July 10, 2022

However, it’s thought that Dembele will shortly sign a two-year contract with the Catalans which will be made official next week.

Dembele will accept a pay cut but L’Equipe are reporting that if he hits all his bonuses he will achieve a salary of around €10m per year.

Barcelona’s internationals are due back for pre-season medical checks on Monday and it’s thought that Dembele could join the new arrivals.

The Catalans play their first friendly ahead of the new campaign on July 13 against Olot and will then head to the United States for their pre-season tour.