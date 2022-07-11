Bernardo Silva ‘could add a lot’ to Barcelona, says ex-coach

Bernardo Silva keeps on being linked with a move to Barcelona even though his manager Pep Guardiola has warned it will be “difficult” for the midfielder to swap clubs this summer.

It’s thought Xavi sees Bernardo as the perfect replacement for Frenkie de Jong who has attracted interest from Manchester United.

Bernardo’s former coach Helder Cristovao, who worked with the playmaker at Benfica, has been talking about the Manchester City star and thinks he could add a lot to the Catalan giants.

“A lot of times a player wants a change because they feel their cycle at a club has ended. But a club as historical and big as Barça is, hungry for success, would be ideal, a challenge for him,” he said. “There are a lot of games. He could play some games inside, others wide. He could play as a false nine. He could add a lot to the club.”

Cristovao also revealed how Bernardo has always wanted to play for Barcelona and wear the famous No. 10 shirt at the Camp Nou.

“Yes, it’s been a dream since he was a kid for him. Representing Barça, to be the legendary No.10, like Messi,” he said. “He has a lot of Messi. Not the pace and the strength, but how he thinks, manages the game. He has a lot of things to improve Barça.” Source | Diario Sport

Bernardo is thought to be one of Barca’s top targets this summer along with Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha.

However, a move looks unlikely at present with De Jong eager to stay and City reportedly wanting around €100m for the Portugal international.