Lewandowski expected back for pre-season but Bayern want decision on his future - reports

Robert Lewandowski is expected back for pre-season training at Bayern Munich on Tuesday amid ongoing speculation about his future.

There had been rumors the Poland international could go on strike, but he is expected back at Säbener Straße tomorrow, according to Sky in Germany.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club have made an offer for Lewandowski, but the Bavarian giants appear to be holding out for €50 million.

There is speculation that Barcelona will make a new offer but it’s not clear if they are willing to meet Bayern’s asking price for the 33-year-old.

Meanwhile, Gerard Romero is reporting that Bayern want a final decision on Lewandowski’s future by Saturday. The Bavarians are due to fly out for their preseason tour on July 18.

The Poland international has made it pretty clear he doesn’t want to play for the club again, and wants to move to Barcelona, but the two clubs still appear to be pretty far apart when it comes to trying to agree a deal.