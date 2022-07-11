Manchester United chiefs spotted in Barcelona as Frenkie de Jong rumors continue

Manchester United chiefs Richard Arnold and John Murtough have been spotted in Barcelona on Monday amid continuing speculation over Frenkie de Jong’s future.

Gerard Romero shared pictures of the duo in the city and is reporting the pair have met with Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste and Jordi Cruyff today.

El jueves pasado ya estuvieron en BCN!! El CEO y el director de futbol estuvieron con la cúpula del FCB @JijantesFC @monfortcarlos pic.twitter.com/yO0zAgldFz — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 11, 2022

De Jong was also back at the club on Monday for the first time since returning from his summer break. The midfielder had a medical check at the Ciutat Esportiva first thing and is due to train with the team this evening.

There have been reports that De Jong is due to meet with the club to discuss his situation and isn’t too happy with all the speculation over his future. However, it is still thought that the Dutchman wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about De Jong at a press conference earlier today but wasn’t giving anything away. He said only, “I never talk about players who are not under contract of Manchester United, players from different clubs, so I cannot tell you anything about this issue.”