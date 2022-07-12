Rennes boss admits Umtiti transfer ‘is on standby’

Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice has offered an update on his club’s transfer plans this summer and admitted a move for Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti is on hold.

Coach Bruno Genesio has admitted he likes Umtiti a lot but the club do have concerns over the defender’s physical condition.

Maurice admitted that he does not always agree with Genesio but did reveal that the club are looking for other options at present.

“There is no disagreement,” he said. “We may not agree on certain issues, but the exchange has always been the same with Bruno and we have known each other for long enough to be able to exchange views quietly. This file is on standby, we are working on other solutions for the moment.”

The Rennes boss also spoke about how he’s keen to get his squad for next season finalized as quickly as possible and is working on several options.

“We are moving forward as methodically as possible in order to finalize it as quickly as possible,” he said. “I don’t just work on two, three or four files, but on ten, because you never know what can happen.” Source | L’Equipe

Barcelona have been keen to offload Umtiti for some time now but it’s not proving easy. This transfer window looks to be no different with clubs still concerned about the defender’s lack of game time and injury history.