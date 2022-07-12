Barcelona have ‘serious interest’ in Carney Chukwuemeka - report

Barcelona have been linked once again with a potential move for Aston Villa’s 18-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Rumors about Barcelona and Chukwuemeka first emerged earlier this summer with a report that Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff had met with Aston Villa to talk about the teen.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Barca are still keen despite hardly lacking for midfield options.

Barcelona have serious interest in English talent Carney Chukwuemeka, he’s appreciated as player with huge potential. #FCB



The player is in the final year of his contract with Aston Villa and would be available for FIFA training compensation in January. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/8nr1X0bQb1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

Chukwuemeka has yet to sign a contract renewal at Villa and has also been linked with a host of Premier League teams including Manchester United, Arsenal and Man Utd.

If the midfielder does not sign a new deal then he could negotiate with clubs in January and move once his contract expires.

Any buyer would only have to pay compensation to Villa for his training costs up to his 19th birthday in October, according to Birmingham Live. The report speculates that could be as little as €340,000.

Chukwuemeka made 16 appearances for Villa in all competitions last season and was part of the England team that won the European Under-19 Championship in July, scoring the team’s second goal in a 3-1 win over Israel in the final.