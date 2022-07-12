Leeds set to accept Barcelona’s €58m bid for Raphinha - report

Barcelona have reportedly submitted a new bid to Leeds United for Brazilian attacker Raphinha.

The Catalans have offered €58 million but the deal could rise as high as €68m with add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian.

Leeds are said to be “poised to accept the bid” and the deal is “not considered in doubt” even though Barca may have to wait to register the Brazilian because of their financial situation.

There’s been plenty of talk about Barcelona offers for Raphinha but it does seem as though the Catalans are about to get their man. The presence of Deco as Raphinha’s agent, and the player’s desire to move to Barca also appear to have been key to the deal getting done.

Raphinha looks set to become Barcelona’s third summer signing, after Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, while speculation continues that Robert Lewandowski will also arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Leeds have already moved to replace Raphinha by bringing in attacking replacements in the shape of Luis Sinisterra and Brenden Aaronson.

The first-team squad is currently on a pre-season tour in Australia, while Raphinha is back in England training and no doubt waiting for the call to fly out to Barca.