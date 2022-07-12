OFFICIAL: Watford sign Rey Manaj from Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that striker Rey Manaj has joined Championship side Watford.

There is no fee mentioned in Barcelona’s statement but the club have confirmed “they reserve a right of first refusal and 50% of any future sale.”

Manaj spent last season on loan at Italian side Spezia, but the club opted not to take up a purchase option in his contract, and he will now try his luck in England.

The striker joined Barca B in 2020 and impressed in his first full season with the team, finishing as top scorer with 14 goals in 22 games.

Manaj also featured for the first team in pre-season last summer and again caught the eye, netting a hat-trick against Nastic, but didn’t stay at Barca and ended up going out on loan.

The Albania international will now be hoping he can help Watford return to the Premier League at the first attempt following their relegation from the English top flight last season.

Good luck at Watford, Rey Manaj!