Barcelona could include Memphis in Jules Kounde deal - report

Barcelona could be willing to include Memphis Depay in a deal to bring in Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer.

The Catalans look to have landed Raphinha, while Ousmane Dembele seems certain to stay, which means Memphis may well be surplus to requirements.

Gerard Romero reckons that Barca could offer Sevilla a fee of around €35-40m for Kounde but also include Memphis in the transfer.

The Dutchman does seem keen to stay but may well struggle for game time if both Raphinha and Dembele are in the squad next season.

Kounde has been linked with both Barcelona and Chelsea but it seems the Blues may be going for Kalidou Koulibaly instead.

The Napoli defender spoke about the rumors earlier today and said of a potential Chelsea move, “I can confirm later, but it is on the right track.”

Meanwhile, Kounde has been busy posting cryptic messages on social media.

One thing’s for sure

If you ain’t aim too high

Then you aim too low — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) July 12, 2022

Kounde remains a Barcelona target, along with Robert Lewandowski, but the club still have a lot of work to do behind the scenes if they are to bring both players to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.