Frenkie de Jong’s agents sends strong message to Barcelona - report

Frenkie de Jong’s agents have reportedly sent a pretty strong message to Barcelona amid continued speculation over the midfielder’s future.

Manchester United are keen to bring in the Dutchman this summer, while it seems Barca would be willing to sell if the price is right.

However, Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkay have told Barcelona that De Jong has “no intention” of leaving and doesn’t want to take a pay cut either, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave - also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that. #FCB



Man United are also informed - deal now stalling. pic.twitter.com/aFpLTSXHfQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

As such it appears the deal is stalling which means Manchester United may decide to look elsewhere, particularly with the start of the season now coming into view.

There’s plenty of talk in Spain about De Jong on Wednesday. Mundo Deportivo reckon Barca met with the Dutchman to explain the current situation and invited him to assess the offer from Manchester United.

However, it seems De Jong still isn’t keen and doesn’t see why he should take a pay cut because he doesn’t consider himself to be the reason for Barca’s financial problems.

Over at Sport the word is that Manchester United have handed De Jong an ultimatum. They want the deal closed before the end of the week or will give up and look elsewhere.