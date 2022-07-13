OFFICIAL: Barcelona agree Raphinha deal with Leeds United

Barcelona have confirmed they have indeed reached an agreement with Leeds United for the transfer of Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The deal has been rumored for days and is now official. Raphinha will now travel to Barcelona for a medical and to sign his contract with the Catalan giants.

Here’s Barca’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical.”

It’s thought Barcelona will pay an initial €58 million for Raphinha and the deal will also include another €10m in add-ons. The 25-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea had also been keen to sign Raphinha, and had an offer accepted by Leeds, but have lost out with the Brazilian determined to move to Barcelona.

Raphinha becomes Barca’s third signing of the summer after Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen but the club are thought to be working on more transfers such as Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

Welcome to Barcelona, Raphinha!