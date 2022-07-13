OFFICIAL: Barcelona loan Francisco Trincao to Sporting

Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday that winger Francisco Trincao is on the move once again.

The Portugal international has signed for Sporting on a season-long loan and the deal does include a purchase option.

Here is the official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Sporting Clube de Portugal have reached an agreement on the loan of Francisco Trincão until 30 June 2023. The deal includes the option to purchase the player when the loan period expires.”

Sporting have since provided a few more details of the transfer. The Portuguese team will pay a total of €10 million for Trincao (€3m now and €7m at the end of the season if a series of objectives are met).

Barca also have a buy-back option if Trincao’s move to Sporting does end up becoming permanent.

Trincao spent last season on loan at Wolves but the Premier League side opted against signing him permanently and he now gets another challenge back in Portugal.

The 22-year-old has offered a few words about his latest move, via Sporting’s website.

“I’m really happy to be here, it’s what I’ve been wanting for some time and it’s finally come true,” he said. “I believe that I have grown a lot in recent years and that will help me already this season,” he said, adding: “I want to continue to evolve and give my best in each training session and in each game. I will give everything for Sporting CP to do the best I can.”

Good luck at Sporting, Francisco Trincao!