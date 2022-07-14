 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raphinha tells fans what they can expect from him at Barcelona

The Brazilian will join the club from Leeds

By Gill Clark
Leeds United v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Raphinha has given his first interview since arriving in Barcelona to complete his transfer from Premier League side Leeds United.

The Brazilian is set to sign a five-year contract at the Camp Nou and readily admitted it’s always been his dream to play for the Catalan giants.

“This is a dream come true for me, not just for me also my friends and family,” he said. “They’ve seen me playing since I was a kid. They knew this was a dream of mine to come here. All I can do now is give my best and try to help Barca be what it’s always been.”

Raphinha also spoke a little bit about what fans can expect from him next season.

“What I can say about myself is that I’m very excited to win. I like to win, any time I lose it’s very difficult to accept,” he added.

“So, you can expect a player who will always be fighting, always try to win, in training sessions as well, and fight to become a better player.

“For me it’s a tremendous honor. I saw Ronaldinho come here and achieve so much and after that Neymar as well. For me as a Brazilian to come here it’s an honor. I hope to reach the same objectives that those two players achieved.”

Source | Barca TV

We are likely to hear more from Raphinha later this week. Barca are expected to make the transfer official and unveil him officially on Friday.

