Raphinha tells fans what they can expect from him at Barcelona

Raphinha has given his first interview since arriving in Barcelona to complete his transfer from Premier League side Leeds United.

The Brazilian is set to sign a five-year contract at the Camp Nou and readily admitted it’s always been his dream to play for the Catalan giants.

“This is a dream come true for me, not just for me also my friends and family,” he said. “They’ve seen me playing since I was a kid. They knew this was a dream of mine to come here. All I can do now is give my best and try to help Barca be what it’s always been.”

Raphinha also spoke a little bit about what fans can expect from him next season.

“What I can say about myself is that I’m very excited to win. I like to win, any time I lose it’s very difficult to accept,” he added. “So, you can expect a player who will always be fighting, always try to win, in training sessions as well, and fight to become a better player. “For me it’s a tremendous honor. I saw Ronaldinho come here and achieve so much and after that Neymar as well. For me as a Brazilian to come here it’s an honor. I hope to reach the same objectives that those two players achieved.” Source | Barca TV

We are likely to hear more from Raphinha later this week. Barca are expected to make the transfer official and unveil him officially on Friday.