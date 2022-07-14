OFFICIAL: Ousmane Dembele signs new two-year Barcelona contract

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that Ousmane Dembele will sign a new two-year contract extension at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman has been a free agent since his last deal expired at the end of June but has now committed his future to the Catalan giants.

Dembele will officially put pen to paper at the Ciutat Esportiva shortly and there will then be a “public signing” for the cameras on the Tito Vilanova pitch.

The news finally brings the Dembele saga to an end. It had appeared almost certain the forward would leave earlier in the year after he failed to agree a new deal.

Barcelona also appeared pretty frustrated with the situation, but if reports are to be believed, it seems Xavi has played a key role in keeping Dembele at the club.

The Frenchman’s injury problems at Barcelona have been well-documented but there were reasons for optimism last season when he returned to fitness and finished top of the assists charts.

Xavi will be hoping for more of the same next season but Dembele will face competition for a place in the starting XI, particularly with Raphinha set to join the club from Leeds United.