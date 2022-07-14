Barcelona to extend Alex Collado’s contract until 2024 - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to extend Alex Collado’s contract at the club until 2024.

The 23-year-old is with the first-team squad for pre-season after returning from a loan at Granada in the second half of 2021-22.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barcelona plan to offer Collado a one-year extension that will see his contract run until 2024.

An agreement has already been reached and Xavi has told Collado he is “counting on him” for the coming campaign.

Only signatures are now missing from the contract but it’s expected there will be official confirmation of the renewal soon.

It’s not clear how much game time Collado will be able to manage next season with Xavi having a wealth of options in midfield and further forward.

Collado did get some minutes against Olot in the team’s first pre-season friendly on Wednesday, coming on at half-time and replacing Ilias Akhomach.