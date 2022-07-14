Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong he must leave - reports

Barcelona have told Frenkie de Jong he has to leave the club this summer for economic reasons, according to multiple reports.

Mundo Deportivo seem to have been first with the news and reckon De Jong’s been told to go so Barca can free up around €30-35m in fair play.

The report adds that the club told the midfielder today they would “prefer him to leave for Old Trafford” and Xavi is willing to accept the decision as long as a replacement is found.

Over at Diario Sport there’s a similar line. Frenkie needs to leave so that Barca can register new signings Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie as well as Sergi Roberto.

There’s also a further report that states Barcelona are “seriously considering” leaving De Jong out of their United States tour in a bid to pressurize him into moving.

The Athletic are also reporting that De Jong’s been told to leave and join Manchester United.

The Dutchman was informed Barcelona must sell “in order to balance their excessive wage bill, which has led to complications in registering their new signings like Raphinha.”

Barcelona are now trying to convince De Jong that signing for Man Utd is a good idea and claim the move is an “economically related decision rather than a sporting one.”

The Red Devils are believed to be willing to buy De Jong for a fixed fee of €75m plus another €10m in potential add-ons.

The Athletic’s report adds “at present, it is unclear whether De Jong will travel with the Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour in the US.”

Barcelona are due to fly out for their tour on Saturday.