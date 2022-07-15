Sergino Dest: I will definitely stay at Barcelona

Sergino Dest has ruled out leaving Barcelona this summer and says he is definitely staying at the Camp Nou.

The USMNT star is one of several players who have been linked with a summer exit but has made it clear he has no intention of going anywhere.

“I’m happy at this club, and I will definitely stay here,” he said. “I think we can’t play in the Europa League anymore. I don’t know if we made big mistakes. We have a lot of talent. We are trying to create a new generation and that takes time. “We are Barca. Everyone expects us to be the best. I believe we are going to have a great season. We are all extremely motivated, especially because there’s a World Cup coming up. “We all still have to develop and have a long way to go at Barca. I feel like we have a lot of talent and I believe that if we all develop well, we can do similar to what other Barca teams before us achieved.”

Dest also spoke about his physical condition and admits he’s hoping he can put his recent injury problems behind him.

“I had two injuries last year so I don’t want any injuries anymore,” he said. “I’m taking it very seriously; I want to play all season and not be injured. “I just want to have a good pre-season. I had to train a lot during the vacation because I was still injured.” Source | ESPN

The 21-year-old will be hoping he can make the right-back slot his own next season, particularly following the departure of Dani Alves. Sergi Roberto is another option, while Barca continue to be linked with a move for Cesar Azpilicueta.