Las Palmas warn Barcelona they risk missing out on Alberto Moleiro

Las Palmas president Miguel Ángel Ramírez has urged Barcelona to get a move on if they want to sign highly-rated midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

The Catalans have been in talks with Las Palmas regarding a move for the 18-year-old but Ramirez says negotiations have stopped and has warned other clubs are keen.

“I had a commitment with Barça that has been broken. Barça need time because now Fair Play does not allow them to sign him, and I have the pressure of other teams that want the footballer,” he said. “I have no problem resuming talks. Now I have other possibilities and I don’t need to wait for Barça to decide.” Source | Cadena SER

Barcelona are obviously working hard in the transfer market to strengthen the first-team squad and have already brought in Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Andreas Christensen.

Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde also appear to be targets but much will depend on if Barcelona can get their finances in order.

It seems obvious that Barca are also keen on Moleiro but Ramirez’s words suggest the Catalans could well end up missing out on the youngster this summer.